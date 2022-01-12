Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 43,604 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $85,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,088,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,742,000 after buying an additional 44,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 590,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,269,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

