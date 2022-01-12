Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $116.87 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 943,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,871,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.