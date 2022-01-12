Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

