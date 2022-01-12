Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.