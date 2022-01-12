Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

