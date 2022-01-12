Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,836 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.