Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

TRI opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

