Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Up 1.3%

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.85. 148,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 190,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.