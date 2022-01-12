LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $103.88 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 495,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95,673 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

