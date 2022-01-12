Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $386.00. The stock had previously closed at $355.21, but opened at $330.19. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $338.20, with a volume of 57,157 shares changing hands.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.90. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.