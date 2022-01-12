Lument Finance Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lument Finance Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lument Finance Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of LFT opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

