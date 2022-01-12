Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.42.

FTMNF stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

