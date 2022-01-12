LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €855.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €855.00 ($971.59) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €730.25 ($829.83).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA:MC opened at €710.00 ($806.82) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($296.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €712.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €675.93.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.