Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 555,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,023,203. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

