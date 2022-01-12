Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 516 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,496,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

