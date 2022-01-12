Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 54,923 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 125.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

