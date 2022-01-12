Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 226.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 279.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 28.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

