Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.