Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,203 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.