Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.91 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

TEL opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

