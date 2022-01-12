Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

