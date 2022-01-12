Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,592 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Energy Recovery worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,608,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 652,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

