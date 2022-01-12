Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 8,193,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550,402. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

