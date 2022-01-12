Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 376.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 428,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Macy's Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

