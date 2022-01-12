Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,536.95 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

