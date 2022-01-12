Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

