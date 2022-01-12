Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Health.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health stock remained flat at $$94.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $99.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 93.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 623.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Health (MGLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.