Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Shares of MG traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$108.18. 562,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,772. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$88.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 8.3199996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

