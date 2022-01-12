MakiSwap (MAKI) Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 17% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $275,784.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.87 or 0.07703774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.90 or 0.99450037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

