Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Director Acquires C$17,168.76 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Director William Geoffrey Beattie acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$17,168.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,177.42.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.56 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

