MarketPeak (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.