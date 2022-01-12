Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.22) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.29) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

MARS stock opened at GBX 79.25 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 63.75 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.09. The company has a market capitalization of £502.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

