Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

MLM stock opened at $419.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

