Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $150,006.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.69. 280,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,521. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.60. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 44.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

