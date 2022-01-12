Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 139,222 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,389,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 115.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 200,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 186,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average of $187.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

