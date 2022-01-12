Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.18 Billion Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.81% of Northrop Grumman worth $2,177,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.44. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

