Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 424,737 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,551,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,737 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,443,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock worth $99,998,579. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW remained flat at $$93.91 on Wednesday. 133,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

