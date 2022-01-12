Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 511,009 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,594,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,774,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 107,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.23. 48,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.