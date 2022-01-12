Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 814,685 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 814,685 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.63% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,328,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded down $8.66 on Wednesday, hitting $394.39. 64,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.