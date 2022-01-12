Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $32.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 196,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,726. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

