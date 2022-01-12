McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $91,015,000 after acquiring an additional 92,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.