Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MVIS opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 3.43. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

