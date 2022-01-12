Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,132 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,714,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,707,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

NYSE:REVG opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $919.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

