Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 10.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $729.16 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

