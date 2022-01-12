Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.30 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

