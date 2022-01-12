Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

