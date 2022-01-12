Megacoin Trading Down 5.6% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $191,870.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00311124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000885 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,814,698 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.