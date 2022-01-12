Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.