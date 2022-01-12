MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

