MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 742 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,878. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

